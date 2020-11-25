Shop Small Saturday This Weekend; Mayor Corey Stutte Challenges Residents to Shop Locally

HASTINGS – Small businesses have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic and Shop Small Saturday is an opportunity to support those local small businesses. Shop Small Saturday will take place in Downtown Hastings this weekend from 9am to 4pm.

Tammy Orthamnn, the Director of the Downtown Center Association, says that people should start their Shop Small Saturday by picking up their swag bags

The first 200 people will receive a free swag bag. We used to do that inside of Blue Moon Coffee but we want to avoid congestion this year, of course. So we’re going to use all four corners of 2nd and Hastings. So that intersection, there will be people with bags on all four corners and we’ll start at 9am and give them away until they are totally gone. And inside the swag bags we’ve got some pretty amazing stuff. Some free items, coupons, samples, you name it, it’s in there.

Everyone will also be able to vote on their favorite stockings that are decorated throughout Downtown Hastings. If you return your receipts to the Blue Moon you will also be entered in for a chance to win 200 Downtown Dollars.

Mayor Corey Stutte has also proclaimed Saturday as Small Business Saturday. He challenged the community to spend 1.5 million dollars shopping locally through December.

To track our spending, we’ll be putting a simple form on websites for people to enter how much they spent at their favorite stores and restaurants in Hastings. And we also want people to share their experiences with friends and family on social media.

People can buy gift cards for local businesses at the Hastings Chamber of Commerce website if they don’t want to shop in person.