Shop With a Cop Tonight

HASTINGS – The Hastings Police Department is participating in their Shop With a Cop Event tonight at the WalMart. They have identified two students from all of the schools in our local community that would benefit from shopping with a cop.

They will give the kids some money to go buy some things and will hang out and talk with the students throughout the event. Captain Mike Doremus of the Hastings Police Department says that the kids get to know the police on a more personal level.

It’s a good time, it’s awesome to see how the students interact. Sometimes they start out shy. But by the time they are done shopping they are very close with the officers. It is a short time but they do develop some type of relationship. They’ll recognize later on, days later, weeks later, months later. It’s a good opportunity to get out and let them know that, hey we’re human too, don’t be afraid of us and we’re there if you need us.

He went on to say that they really enjoy doing this event and that they look forward to doing it every year.

They are able to do this event thanks to some generous donors who wish to see youth foster relationships with the local police department.