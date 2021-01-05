Smith to Object to Electoral College; Sasse Calls it a Dangerous ploy

Nebraska 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith says he plans to object to the certification of the Electoral College this week. The congressman said on his Facebook page Monday that “the checks and balances built into our system will allow the opportunity to object to electoral votes from states where voting procedures and adjustments to those procedures were at best highly questionable and at worst threaten to undermine our Republic.”

Smith will join more than 100 GOP lawmakers who will challenge the results of six states that Joe Biden won and Donald Trump lost. This group alleges widespread voter fraud, but the states in question all say the election was free and fair.

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse vigorous disagreed with his fellow Republicans last week that he “been urging colleagues also to reject this dangerous ploy.”

Sasse also said “All the clever arguments and rhetorical gymnastics in the world won’t change the fact that this January 6th effort is designed to disenfranchise millions of Americans simply because they voted for someone in a different party.”