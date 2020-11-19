Solid Waste Landfill Not Accepting Cash Temporarily

HASTINGS – The City of Hastings Solid Waste Landfill Facility is temporarily moving to debit and credit card transactions only through its remote kiosk, and is not accepting cash or check payments.

The temporary change – effective immediately – is due to short staffing from COVID-19 quarantine orders. Moving to the kiosk-only option will allow the landfill to continue to operate until it can be fully staffed again.

The kiosk has a wireless intercom system, and receipts can be emailed or texted to customers.

The scale house window will remain closed at all times, and the intercom system will be used instead.

As a reminder, the landfill is still accepting tree limbs from the recent ice storm free of charge through Saturday, Nov. 21.

For questions or concerns, contact the Solid Waste Landfill facility at 402-463-0705 or https://www.cityofhastings.org/solid-waste/.