South Central Economic Development District Offering Grants to Landlords

HASTINGS – The South Central Economic Development District is offering assistance to landlords through grants provided by the CARES act. There will be $800,000 available for direct statewide assistance to landlords.

Eligible landlords are those who have documented financial loss due to the pandemic and lease to low to moderate income tenants. Josh Young, a business consultant with the South Central Economic Development District, says that landlords have also been struggling during this pandemic.

The landlords are bearing a lot of the brunt of this financial loss by not evicting tenants and things like that during this pandemic. This program is left pretty open. Like I said, as long as it’s financial impact directly related to COVID-19 we want to help the landlords as best we can.

Landlords may request CARES financial assistance for one of three purposes. Direct financial assistance capped at $2,500 to recoup losses. Minor rental unit repair or rehabilitation capped at $10,000. Or a combination of the two.

Funding is available on a per landlord basis and not a per unit basis. Landlords cannot apply for multiple grants. For more information or to obtain a copy of the program application landlords can contact the South Central Economic Development District at 308-455-4773.