South Heartland COVID-19 Cases Reach 300 With 228 Total Recoveries to Date

HASTINGS – Today South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported 3 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 300. By county, the totals are 270 in Adams, 24 in Clay, 5 in Webster, and 1 in Nuckolls.

SHDHD executive director Michele Bever also reported that 228 South Heartland residents have recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of the local outbreak. This includes 76% of Adams County cases, 75% of Clay County cases, 100% of Webster County cases, and 100% of Nuckolls County cases.

“We continue to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties,” Bever said. “Anyone who has symptoms should self-isolate,” she said.

COVID-19 symptoms can include cough, fever, fatigue, difficulty breathing, runny nose, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, nausea/vomiting, chills, body aches, and new loss of taste or smell. “In many cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms and in some cases people may have no symptoms at all,” Bever said. “But even asymptomatic people can spread the virus to others, which is why it is important to practice physical/social distancing and wear masks to reduce the spread, especially to those who are at higher risk.

Bever reported that approximately 3000 South Heartland residents have taken the TestNebraska COVID-19 risk assessment since it went live last month on testnebraska.com. “The assessment helps people know if they are at risk and whether they qualify for free testing at a TestNebraska site. These assessments also help public health officials know where there is a need for more testing,” Bever said. “We encourage people to take this short survey.”

“Nearly 400 people participated in the TestNebraska events in Hastings and Clay Center earlier this week. So far, we calculate a positive test rate of 1.6%, with about 45% of the test results back from TestNebraska,” Bever said.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https:// southheartlandhealth.org/ public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.