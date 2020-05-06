South Heartland District Health Department Awarded National Accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board

HASTINGS – The South Heartland District Health Department was awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board. The Public Health Accreditation Board aims to improve the health of the public by advancing and transforming the quality and performance of the governmental public health agencies in the U.S. and abroad.

To receive the national accreditation a health department must undergo a rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it meets nationally established public health quality standards and measures. The South Heartland District Health Department is among the smaller health departments to achieve this accreditation.

Michele Bever, the executive director of the health department, says they started this process four years ago.

We’re just excited that our staff and our board, all of us are excited that we have met these measures as a small health department. That we’ve met these standards. And we can show to our public, and our partners, and our funders, that we are a credible and efficient and effective health department.

Bever said that the accreditation does come with benefits. It will make it easier for them to get funds because it is a lower risk to fund an accredited health department. The re-accreditation process will happen in five years.