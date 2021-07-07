South Heartland District Health Department Continues to Urge Vaccinations

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever provided a weekly update to keep residents informed about COVID-19 in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.

Bever reported the department logged only one lab-confirmed COVID-19 case for the week ending July 3 (reported out last week) and three new cases so far for the current week. The health district’s current cumulative total is 4,929 confirmed cases. The new cases include one in Clay County, one in Adams County, and one in Nuckolls County. Case counts by county are 3,182 in Adams County, 781 in Clay County, 547 in Nuckolls County and 419 in Webster County.

The weekly positivity (percent positive tests) decreased from 1.9% to 0.6% overall. Focusing on the general population, the positivity was 1.2% for the week ending July 3. For testing in long term care facilities, the positivity remained at 0%. As of July 2, there were zero inpatients in South Heartland hospitals due to COVID-19.

“Our vaccination rate is creeping up very slowly,” Bever said. “To date, 81.5% of South Heartland residents age 65 and older are fully vaccinated, but only 38% of residents across the age spectrum are fully vaccinated. Only forty-one percent of residents all ages have received at least one dose of vaccine, so we have a distance to go to reach our goal of 70% or more residents having received at least one dose. Our current status doesn’t yet provide us with enough community-level protection to ward off future spread,” she said. “so our local risk remains unchanged on the risk dial, at the border of low and moderate risk.”

Bever said the department is monitoring for variants of the coronavirus locally and is concerned about the spread of the Delta variant seen in other parts of Nebraska and in other states. This variant was first identified in India in December 2020. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker, the highly infectious Delta variant is making up more than 50% of the new coronavirus infections in the U.S. and more than 80% of the new infections in HHS Region 7, which encompasses Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska.

Missouri, specifically, has the highest prevalence of the Delta variant of any U.S. state and it’s cases are increasing rapidly (a 45% increase in new cases over a two week period). News from that state describes a recent surge in hospitalizations requiring transfer of patients to manage the local overflow of COVID-19 cases.

“Vaccines protect against severe COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus variants,” Bever said. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, please don’t wait any longer.”

“Remember it takes three or four weeks between doses of the mRNA vaccines (the Pfizer or Moderna, respectively) and another two weeks after the second dose until your immune system has had a chance to respond and you are considered fully vaccinated. Alternatively, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is just one dose plus two weeks to become fully vaccinated,” she said. “Get your first dose now so you can be fully vaccinated before school and fall activities begin.”

Anyone age 12 and older is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. All three vaccine products – Pfizer BioNTech, J&J Janssen, and Moderna – are available in the health district. SHDHD’s vaccine webpage (southheartlandhealth.org) includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the South Heartland District and which vaccine products are offered at each site. The list is updated frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are accepted, and how to make an appointment at each site. In addition, many health care providers in the district are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients.

Bever encourages residents to contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the vaccine. Contact South Heartland District Health Department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.