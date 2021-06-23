South Heartland District Health Department Drops Risk Dial to 1.0

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever provided her weekly COVID-19 update for the health district, which encompasses Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.

Bever reported the department logged no new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending June 19. However, two cases were logged already for this week, one in Clay County and one in Adams County. The health district’s new cumulative total is 4,924 confirmed cases. Case counts by county are 3,179 in Adams County, 780 in Clay County, 546 in Nuckolls County and 419 in Webster County. These numbers also reflect corrections following a data accuracy review completed on June 16.

Bever said the 14-day rolling average of daily new cases has continued to remain below the department’s goal for more than four weeks in a row. “The department’s goal was to reach and sustain at or below 8 new cases per day per 100,000 population and we are currently at a 14-day average of 0.5 new cases per day per 100K. In addition, with no reported cases in long term care facilities or in the community last week, the percent positive tests (positivity) decreased to 0% for the week ending June 19.

In addition to the new cases reported this week, Bever said another previously reported case had been confirmed through sequencing to be an infection with the B.1.1.7 variant. “This brings to 20 the number of variants confirmed in South Heartland counties, nineteen B.1.1.7 and one B.1.351,” she said.

Bever said hospital capacity metrics are now updated on the hospital data dashboard only once each week. As of June 18, there were zero inpatients in South Heartland hospitals due to COVID-19. ICU bed availability had improved to 64% available.

“Based on these metrics, I have good news to report for our health district: the risk dial needle dropped again this week to 1.0, at the bottom of the Moderate risk level (yellow), bordering on Low risk (green). Remember, the COVID-19 Risk Dial is just one tool that helps us to describe the potential risk of further spread of the virus and the potential for resurgence.”

Bever said the drop primarily reflects the metrics being sustained below the target levels, but also is based on discontinuation of the contact tracing metric, which she said is no longer meaningful with such low numbers of new cases. She also said vaccination rate continues to be an important factor.

“While vaccination of residents age 65 and older has increased to 80% being fully vaccinated, we still have the threat of variants and our vaccination rate across the other age groups is not where we need it to be to reduce the risk of resurgence,” she said. “Our goal is 70% of South Heartland residents having received at least one dose of vaccine and we are at 40%. We would like to see our district reach a milestone of 45% by the end of the summer, or sooner, which means about 2,200 new people will need to get their first COVID-19 shot.”

Bever said anyone age 12 and older is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which is very effective in reducing severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by both the original version of the virus and the variants. SHDHD’s vaccine webpage (https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/covid-19-vaccine-information.html) includes a list of locations offering vaccine in the South Heartland District and which vaccine products are offered at each site. All three vaccine products – Pfizer BioNTech, J&J Janssen, and Moderna – are available in the health district.

“This list is updated frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are accepted, and how to make an appointment at each site. In addition, there are health care providers in the district who are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients. We encourage residents to contact the health department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595 for more information or assistance in scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine,” she said.