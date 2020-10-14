South Heartland District Health Department Encouraging Everyone to Get Flu Shots

HASTINGS – In the month of October, the South Heartland District Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a flu shot this season. They are saying it’s more important this fall and winter than ever to get the flu shot.

The Centers for Disease Control says it’s likely both the coronavirus and flu will be spreading which could add extra strain to the healthcare system. They are recommending everyone, six months and older, get a vaccine. Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, says now is the best time to get vaccinated.

But really getting vaccinated anytime during the flu season can help protect you. But this year especially, trying to get that out of the way early so that as soon as the COVID vaccine is available we can focus on that. They’re both respiratory viruses, they’re both contagious illnesses, and they are similar in that way but they are caused by different viruses. So, COVID-19 is caused by infection with this new coronavirus. And influenza, or the flu, is caused by infection with influenza viruses.

Some of the symptoms of the flu and the coronavirus are similar, making it hard to differentiate the two. There are two different flu shots, a normal dose one and a high dose one.

The high dose one is for people with underlying medical conditions, pregnant women, young children, and people over the age of 65. Flu vaccines can be done through your primary care physician or pharmacies.