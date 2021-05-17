South Heartland District Health Department Holding Vaccine Clinics

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) will be holding three COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week for individuals ages 12 and older. SHDHD Executive Director Michele Bever said the community vaccine clinics would be administering Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which earlier this week received FDA emergency use authorization for adolescents ages 12-15.

The vaccine clinics will be held in the west end of the Allen’s building on West Second Street in Hastings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (May 18-20) from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm each day. No appointments are needed, but Bever recommended individuals pre-register at vaccinate.ne.gov. A parent or guardian must accompany children under age 19.

For more information, contact South Heartland District Health Department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.