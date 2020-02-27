South Heartland District Health Department Holds Press Conference About Coronavirus

HASTINGS – The South Heartland District Health Department held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus. They discussed plans, what people should do, and gave an update on the virus itself. As of Thursday, there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Nebraska.

They are saying that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments have processes in place to monitor and assure care, if necessary, to Nebraska residents who recently returned from China. Michele Bever, the Executive Director of South Heartland District Health Department, gave some tips to avoid getting any illness.

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick or staying home if you are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, your nose, and your mouth with unwashed hands. Covering your nose and your mouth if you couch or sneeze with a tissue and throwing that tissue in the trash. Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least twenty seconds. And then using an alcohol based hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. And finally, by cleaning and disinfecting frequently exposed surfaces or frequently touched objects and surfaces.

You don’t need to wear masks or take any extreme precautions. The Department wants anyone who has visited China, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam in the last 14 days to contact their local health department regardless of whether or not they are feeling ill.

Although we are far away from any serious danger or a real emergency, Ron Pughes, the Adams County Emergency Manager, says that having a plan in place is a good idea.

I think anytime is a good time to go over your preparedness plans, your family emergency plans. We practice fire drills all the time and the chances of actually being succumbed to fire is relatively low. So anytime that you can dust off your plans, get your family actions plans together, make sure your emergency kits are together and well suited, it’s ready for any emergency.

They say that everyone should do their best to stay informed and there are three websites to check out. SouthHeartlandHealth.org, DHHS.NE.Gov, and CDC.gov. You can also call the health department at 1-877-238-7595.