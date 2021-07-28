South Heartland District Health Department Hosting Walk in Vaccination Clinic Thursday

HASTINGS – The South Heartland District Health Department will be hosting a walk in Vaccination Clinic on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. It will be held on the west end of Allen’s on Second Street in Hastings. Masks will be required and they will be using the Pfizer vaccine so anyone ages 12 and up is eligible. Although, anyone between the ages of 12 and 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The health department is saying that it’s imperative that more people get vaccinated heading into school time. Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, says that the vaccine is also effective against the new variants.

These vaccines, all of them that are available, are effective in reducing the severity of illness caused by any of the variants. With severity of illness being reduced that also means that there’s less hospitalization and less death if we have some protection against. It doesn’t block spreading per say, but what it does is reduce severity of illness

The Health Department is saying that the health district is lagging behind the national averages.

About 39 percent of all of our residents are fully vaccinated. And then 42 percent of our residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. We’re still lagging quite far behind the overall averages in the United States. Where, on the New York Times Vaccine Tracker, they were about 48,9 percent fully vaccinated and 56.5 percent have received at least one dose.

Their goal is to get 70 percent or more of the community vaccinated. Although it is a free walk-in clinic, you can still register and find other vaccination opportunities at Vaccinate.NE.Gov.