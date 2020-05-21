South Heartland District Health Department is Emphasizing a Need for Prevention in Sutton and Clay County

HASTINGS – SHDHD previously reported community spread of COVID-19 in Clay County, which means that SHDHD’s investigations have been unable to determine the source of exposure for some cases. Recent information shows spread in Sutton, NE, and ​SHDHD is asking all residents to self-monitor for symptoms along with temperature checks twice daily.

Self-monitoring helps you to identify early symptoms.

Stay home (isolate at home) if you or a family member/household contact have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Contact your local provider or SHDHD for testing.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, follow-through on isolation for the FULL time period, not only until you feel better.

Many people have no symptoms of COVID-19, which makes it easy to spread the virus to others unintentionally. This makes it important to practice social distancing and to wear masks when it is difficult to be socially distanced or you are with people outside of your household unit. This includes young people, too.

SHDHD encourages RESIDENTS of all communities, to practice social distancing and to wear masks if they are in locations where it is difficult to be socially distanced, such as any retail or other public and private enclosed spaces.

The health department encourages BUSINESSES in all communities to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by requiring their employees to wear masks, and by putting measures in place to encourage space between customers, as well as between employees and customers.

EMPLOYERS across the health district should encourage employees to stay home from work (isolate at home) if they have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19. For more information and recommendations for social distancing, cleaning/disinfecting and other prevention in businesses, please visit https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/ business-coronavirus- prepardness-materials.html.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.