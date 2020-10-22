South Heartland District Health Department Offers Recommendations for Safer Halloween

Pumpkin Patch

This Halloween tips summary was created by Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and modified by SHDHD. For more tips and ideas for safe Halloween activities, visit these websites: American Academy of Pediatrics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or contact South Heartland District Health Department (877-238-7595).

The new DHM, effective October 21 for Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties, is on South Heartland’s website. If you are planning Halloween or other activities, check out the current requirements and guidelines for gatherings, and contact SHDHD for assistance in planning a safe event.

South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.