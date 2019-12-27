South Heartland District Health Department Offers Winter Safety Tips

HASTINGS – With Winter officially here, the South Heartland District Health Department is offering some tips to help people stay safe during the winter months. Winter storms can lead to electrical outages, road closures, and can cause us to be home bound or trapped at hotels and airports.

Their first tip is to plan ahead for winter travel. Every year thousands of travelers get stuck off the road due to closure or icy conditions. You can call 511 for road conditions before you decide to travel. Before you travel, make sure that you have winterized your car by having adequate antifreeze, wintertime windshield wiper fluid and good tires.

Ron Pughes, the Adams County Emergency Director, says to have an emergency kit on hand as well.

Make use you have a scrapper, shovel, blankets, and some fodd, and snacks in case you do become stranded, some change of clothing and footwear in case you get wet. Some jumper cables and obviously a first- aid kit if needed, and the big thing is if you do become stranded. Don’t get out of your vehicle, don’t start walking. Wait for help to come to you. Notify people to get you help. A lot of times people will become disoriented in the white outs, and they don’t even know what direction they are walking or traveling which hampers the response crews to get to them.

They say to prepare your home for the cold as well by tuning up your heating system. Make sure you have functioning smoke detectors and a carbon monoxide monitor. And checking your roof for loose or missing shingles and inspect the chimney for fire hazards due to clogged fireplace or wood stoves.

The last tip is to prevent falls, especially for the elderly. Wear rubber sole shoes, beware of black ice, always clear a path, and avoid rushing anywhere and give yourself some extra time. And when walking on ice, waddle like a penguin, or take short, shuffling steps, walking flat footed and curl your toes.