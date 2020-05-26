South Heartland District Health Department Promotes TestNebraska Events in Hastings and Clay Center

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials are encouraging residents to participate in TestNebraska events, which provide free testing for the COVID-19 virus.

SHDHD executive director Michele Bever encourages people who are at higher risk to consider getting tested. “We hope that South Heartland residents will take advantage of this week’s TestNebraska events in Hastings and Clay Center.”

“Anyone who has symptoms, anyone who had close contact with a known case, anyone who is a healthcare worker or first responder, anyone over 65 years of age, and anyone with underlying medical conditions may qualify for testing through TestNebraska,” Bever said.

People can determine if they qualify by registering at testnebraska.com. “At testnebraska.com, individuals will complete a short risk assessment survey and, if they qualify, they are able to schedule a test at one of the test sites,” Bever said.

TestNebraska will be coming to Hastings and Clay Center on May 26-27.

Hastings Location: Adams County Fairgrounds Tuesday, May 26, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Clay Center Location: Clay County Fairgrounds Wednesday, May 27, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.



For assistance with registration, contact TestNebraska at 402-207-9377.