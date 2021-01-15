South Heartland District Health Department Reports %99 of Coronavirus Vaccines Delivered Have Been Administered

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported more than 2090 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the health district since mid-December. To date, the four-county area has received 42 five-dose vials of the Pfizer vaccine and 160 ten-dose vials of Moderna vaccine to use as first doses for the health worker priority group.

Executive director Michele Bever said the area’s COVID-19 vaccine providers are striving for a quick turnaround time, vaccinating people as soon as possible after receiving the vaccine. “Vaccine is not stockpiled. Our goal is to get all of our allocated vaccine out within a week of receiving it. Along with our vaccination partners in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties, we are working feverishly to get the vaccine into arms of individuals in the priority groups who want the vaccine,” she said.

Bever said SHDHD is working with Mary Lanning Healthcare, Brodstone Memorial Hospital, Webster County Community Hospital and Clay County Health Department to vaccinate residents in the four-county area. “SHDHD and our partners have administered ninety-nine percent of the vaccine we received to use as first doses. Next week, our four-county area will focus on wrapping up the first doses for the health worker priority group. We will also be giving the second “booster” doses to health workers who received their first COVID-19 shots in December,” she said.

Bever also reported 72 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past three days (Tuesday – Thursday) for a new cumulative total of 4,050. The confirmed cases for the three-day period include: 46 in Adams, 13 in Clay, 10 in Nuckolls and 3 in Webster. By county, the cumulative case counts are: 2,657 cases in Adams, 657 cases in Clay, 421 cases in Nuckolls, and 315 cases in Webster.

“Last week the district saw an average of 23 positive tests per day. This week, to date, we are averaging 18.4 cases per day. Over the past three days we averaged 24 positive tests per day,” she said. “Our goal for low community spread is an average of four or fewer cases per day,” Bever said.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is still not widely available, so we need to continue to protect others and ourselves.” Bever said. SHDHD recommends avoiding the Three Cs: Avoid crowded places, Avoid close contact, Avoid confined spaces.

“We need to continue to practice prevention, using all of the tools we have,” Bever said. “We need to stay home when we have symptoms, wash our hands frequently, keep six feet way from people we don’t live with, wear our masks to protect ourselves and others, and get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is our turn.”

SHDHD’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard tracks progress on COVID-19 vaccinations in the four-county district. Bever said other vaccine information and updates, along with links to the Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and vaccine priority recommendations, are available on SHDHD’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus. SHDHD strives for high data accuracy and regularly reviews the lab report data, making corrections if lab-confirmation status, county of residence, or other reporting errors are identified. The case counts above reflect these data corrections.