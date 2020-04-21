South Heartland District Health Department Reports 106 Total Cases of COVID-19

HASTINGS – Two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported to the South Heartland District today for Adams County. In addition, a case reported yesterday to South Heartland as living in Clay County was determined to actually live in Hall County and will not be included in SHDHD’s case count. This brings the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 106, including 100 in Adams County, four (4) in Clay County, two (2) in Webster County, and zero (0) in Nuckolls County.

Two new cases in Adams County include:

1 female in her 40s

1 male in his 60s

SHDHD continues to conduct contact investigations for positive individuals who live in South Heartland counties. As a reminder, persons who test negative on a given day are not protected from COVID-19 exposure the following days, so continued practice of social distancing and prevention is necessary.

Social distancing along with prevention practices like washing your hands, covering your coughs/sneezes or coughing into your sleeve, staying home when you are sick, and disinfecting those frequently-touched surfaces, are equally important for worksites as for families.

Since COVID-19 does not always have symptoms and because we have community spread, it is especially important to practice prevention and social distancing everywhere we go. This is another important reason we are recommending people wear masks at work or in public places where it is difficult to socially distance from others.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.