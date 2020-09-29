South Heartland District Health Department Reports 14.5% Positivity Rate

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported forty (40) new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past four days (Friday – Monday), bringing the cumulative total number of cases in the four-county health district to 690. The new confirmed cases for the four-day period include: 34 in Adams, 4 in Clay, and 2 in Webster. By county, the cumulative totals are: 574 cases in Adams, 80 cases in Clay, 15 cases in Nuckolls, and 21 cases in Webster.

In addition to the case counts for the past 4 days, health officials reported the total new cases for the week ending September 26. “There were 54 South Heartland residents who tested positive last week,” said SHDHD Executive Director Michele Bever. “This is the seventh straight week that the case numbers have increased over the week before,” she said.

“Our percent positive tests (positivity) increased to 14.5% for the week ending Saturday, September 26, up from 10.1% the previous week.” The positivity by county was 14.2% in Adams, 19.4% in Clay, 11.1% in Nuckolls and 14.3% in Webster.

Bever also reported three (3) South Heartland residents were admitted to area hospitals in the past eight days due to COVID-19 symptoms.

“We urge residents to take action now to turn these trends around,” Bever said. “The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is still circulating in our district, and at increasingly higher levels. The simple things we can do to prevent the spread, and to protect each other and our community, are to wear a cloth face covering whenever possible, to keep physically distanced from others, to stay home when we have any symptoms, to avoid crowds, to wash our hands, and to disinfect frequently-touched surfaces,” she said.

“We are asking all residents to consider those around them and to take the ‘I’ll protect you, you protect me’ approach to COVID-19 prevention,” she said.

South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.