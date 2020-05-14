South Heartland District Health Department Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases, 1st Nuckolls County Case, and Community Spread in Clay County

HASTINGS – Today South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported 17 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 263, including totals of 235 in Adams County, 22 in Clay County, 5 in Webster County, and one (1) case in Nuckolls County.

1st Case in Nuckolls County:

1 male in his 50s

New cases in Adams County:

4 males (1 under 20, 2 in their 20s, 1 in his 50s)

4 females (1 in her 30s, 3 in their 40s)

New Cases in Clay County:

8 males (2 under 20, 4 in their 20s, 2 in their 40s)

South Heartland continues to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties.

“South Heartland’s ongoing investigations have been unable to determine the source of the exposure for some of the previously reported cases in Clay County,” said SHDHD executive director Michele Bever.

“Therefore, we are reporting today that there is community transmission of COVID-19 in Clay County. This underscores the need to continue to stay at home as much as possible and to practice social distancing and prevention everywhere we need to go,” she said.

Bever said the health department expected additional cases this week due to residents participating in the National Guard testing event in Hastings on Monday/Tuesday May 11-12. This event was a resource shared with SHDHD through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (NDHHS).

“We have been encouraging testing of healthcare workers, first responders, people who work in critical infrastructure businesses, as well as anyone experiencing symptoms or who had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19,” Bever said. “The National Guard conducted 342 tests over the past 2 days, which will help us understand the level of the virus in our communities.”

Bever also reported that SHDHD recently began receiving test results for South Heartland residents who are taking advantage of the TestNebraska COVID-19 testing program. She said that there are four TestNebraska sites currently operating in Nebraska, with one stationed in Grand Island. Individuals may go to the TestNebraska.com website to take a survey that determines their risk. Those at higher risk are invited to make an appointment for a free COVID-19 test at one of the drive-through testing sites.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.