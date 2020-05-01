South Heartland District Health Department Reports 2 Deaths, 22 New COVID-19 Cases

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported 2 COVID-19 related deaths and twenty-two (22) new cases. This brings the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 182, including 168 in Adams County, nine (9) in Clay County, five (5) in Webster County, and zero (0) in Nuckolls County.

New cases in Webster County:

2 females (1 child, 1 in her 40s)

New cases in Adams County:

14 females (1 child, 3 in their 20s, 3 in their 30s, 4 in their 40s, 2 in their 50s, 1 in her 80s)

6 males (1 under 20, 1 in his 30s, 2 in his 40s, 1 in his 60s, 1 in his 70s)

The deaths included an Adams County female in her 90s and an Adams County male in his 80s, both hospitalized with underlying health conditions.

“We send our condolences to the families of these individuals,” said Michele Bever, SHDHD Executive Director. “COVID-19 can cause severe disease and we urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing and prevention everywhere they go.”

The increase in cases was expected due to increased testing in the district earlier in the week at a National Guard testing event. A summary of the test results from the 2-day event will be provided when all of the results are reported back to SHDHD. The health department continues to conduct contact investigations for positive individuals who live in South Heartland counties.

Residents who are ill or have any symptoms consistent with coronavirus disease should stay home from work and isolate at home to avoid spreading the illness to others.

Bever reminds residents that people may have very mild or no symptoms at all, but the virus can spread easily through close person to person contact. “It is gatherings and close contact at work or other settings which often result in new cases of COVID-19,” she said.

Governor Ricketts today reminded Nebraskans that the 10-person rule for gatherings remains in effect through the month of May and encouraged residents to only celebrate and gather with their households.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.