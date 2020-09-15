South Heartland District Health Department Reports 28 New Cases and One New Death

HASTINGS – Today South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported twenty-eight (28) new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past four days (Friday – Monday), bringing the cumulative total number of cases in the four-county health district to 574. All 28 new cases are Adams County residents. By county, the cumulative totals are: 478 cases in Adams, 69 cases in Clay, 12 cases in Nuckolls, and 16 cases in Webster.

SHDHD executive director Michele Bever also reported a coronavirus COVID-19-related death of a previously reported case. She explained that SHDHD does not report deaths until the department receives notification regarding cause of death on the death certificate. “We extend our condolences to the family,” she said. “This was a man in his 70s, who was hospitalized, with no known underlying health conditions and no known exposure to a positive case.”

“We have community spread in our district,” Bever said. “This is why prevention continues to be important wherever we are: work, school, shopping, church, or gatherings of any kind.”

Residents can continue to make a difference in the overall risk for spread of COVID-19 in their communities by reducing opportunities for the virus to spread from person to person in any situation. “This means keeping physically distanced from others, wearing cloth face coverings when we are around others, staying home when we have any symptoms, washing our hands, and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces,” she said.

Bever said the SHDHD COVID-19 community risk (risk dial) would be updated on Wednesday this week due to a delay in retrieving the required data.

South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.