South Heartland District Health Department Reports 34 New Cases; Positivity Rate Rises

HASTINGS – Today South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported thirty-four (34) new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past four days (Friday – Monday), bringing the cumulative total number of cases in the four-county health district to 624. The new confirmed cases for the four-day period include: 26 in Adams, 6 in Clay, 1 in Nuckolls, and 1 in Webster. By county, the cumulative totals are: 517 cases in Adams, 76 cases in Clay, 13 cases in Nuckolls, and 18 cases in Webster.

“The steady increase in new cases in our district is alarming,” said SHDHD Executive Director Michele Bever. “We had 53 positive test results reported to us for the week of September 13-19, up from 33 the previous week, and 28 the week before that,” she said.

“Our percent positive tests (positivity) increased to 10.1% for the week ending Saturday, September 19, up from 6.8% the previous week.” The positivity by county was 11.2% in Adams, 8.1% in Clay, 0% in Nuckolls and 5.3% in Webster.

Bever also reported four (4) South Heartland residents were admitted to area hospitals in the past eight days due to COVID-19 symptoms.

“We need to be more vigilant,” Bever said. “The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is still circulating in our district. This is why prevention continues to be important wherever we are: work, school and school activities, shopping, church, or gatherings of any kind.”

Bever said residents can continue to make a difference in the overall risk for spread of COVID-19 and protect the more vulnerable in their communities by reducing opportunities for the virus to spread from person to person.

“This means keeping physically distanced from others, wearing cloth face coverings when we are around others, staying home when we have any symptoms, avoiding crowds, washing our hands, and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces,” she said.

South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.