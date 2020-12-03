South Heartland District Health Department Reports 3 New COVID Related Deaths; Risk Dial Drops

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported three more COVID-19-related deaths of previously reported cases, bringing the health district total to thirty-three (33). SHDHD does not report deaths until the department receives notification regarding cause of death on the death certificate.

SHDHD Executive Director Michele Bever reported that the deaths were Adams County residents – a man in his 70s who was hospitalized, and two women, one in her 60s and one in her 80s, both with underlying health conditions. “We extend our condolences to these families who lost loved ones to COVID-19,” she said.

Bever also reported South Heartland’s COVID-19 risk dial remains in the red zone, dropping to 3.0 from 3.3 the previous week. “While the number of COVID hospitalized patients remains high in our district, the percentage decreased from the previous week and ICU bed availability in the district improved over the course of last week,” she said. In addition, there was a dip in overall number of positive tests reported last week to 250 compared to more than 330 the previous week. However, Bever reported that “last week’s positivity (percent positive tests) increased to 15.6%, and we received a record 83 positive test results yesterday (Tuesday). These are the factors keeping the risk dial in the red,” she said.

Today, hospitals in South Heartland district were caring for twenty-one (21) patients with COVID-19. Overall, 58% of inpatients were COVID-positive and 18% of the staffed intensive care unit beds were available. The district’s hospital capacity metrics can be accessed from SHDHD’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Bever said there are nine (9) long term care facilities (LTCFs) in the South Heartland district with staff, residents, or both who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 2 weeks. LTCFs with outbreaks work directly with a team of professionals with the Nebraska Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program (ICAP) at the University of Nebraska Medical Center to manage the outbreaks.

As of Wednesday, thirteen school districts in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties were affected by COVID-19. Overall, there were more than 175 students and staff out from PreK-12 schools including twenty-eight individuals (22 students, 6 staff) in isolation due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Bever said due to high demand for COVID testing in the district, TestNebraska options are expanding in South Heartland’s counties. Hastings Convenient Care lengthened hours on Saturdays and added Sunday hours: S/Su 8:45AM – 10:45 AM, and is adding some weekday afternoons. Mary Lanning continues TestNebraska M-F 10AM-12PM, Brodstone Hospital continues MWF 9-10AM, and Webster County Community Hospital is launching a TestNebraska site beginning the middle of December. Check the TestNebraska website (testnebraska.com) for current schedules for all TestNebraska sites. Testing is free through TestNebraska.

The levels of risk for COVID-19 spread are indicated on the risk dial as low (0-1.0, green), moderate (1.0-2.0, yellow), elevated (2.0-3.0, orange) and severe (3.0-4.0, red). The COVID Risk Dial & Community Guidance can be found on SHDHD webpages at www.southheartlandhealth.org. South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.