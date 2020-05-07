South Heartland District Health Department reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

HASTINGS – Today South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported five

new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 227, including 209 in Adams County, 13 in Clay County, 5 in Webster County, and zero in Nuckolls County.

New cases in Adams County:

2 females (1 in her 30s, 1 in her 80s)

3 males (2 in their 20s, 1 in his 80s)

South Heartland continues to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties. As a reminder, people who test negative on a given day are not protected from COVID-19 exposure the following days, so continued practice of social distancing and prevention is necessary.

Bever reminds residents who are ill or have any symptoms consistent with coronavirus disease to stay home from work and to isolate at home to avoid spreading the illness to others. “Please be aware of the COVID-19 symptoms, which may include a cough, fever, fatigue, difficulty breathing, runny nose, diarrhea, headache and sore throat,” she said. “Symptoms can also include nausea/vomiting, body aches, and loss of taste and smell. In many cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms.”

“We are encouraged that so many people are practicing social distancing and prevention at work, during essential errands and shopping, at doctor’s office and pharmacies, and everywhere they need to go,” Bever said.

“In addition, many manufacturers and retail businesses are taking seriously their employee and customer safety by checking symptoms and providing masks and other protection for employees, facilitating distance between people, and assuring short interaction times, and implementing frequent cleaning practices,” she said. “These evidence-based practices are helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

The revised directed health measures (DHM) issued by the Governor and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (NDHHS) for South Heartland District’s four counties are in effect to May 31, 2020. The revised DHM can be viewed on the South Heartland website: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.