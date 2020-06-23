South Heartland District Health Department Reports 5 New Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases; TestNebraska in Hastings June 28

HASTINGS – Today South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported 5 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 318. By county, the totals are 284 in Adams, 27 in Clay, 6 in Webster, and 1 in Nuckolls.

“We continue to conduct case and contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties,” said SHDHD executive director Michele Bever. “Through case investigations we know that four of these cases were close contacts of people who tested positive. Cases are isolated and their close contacts are directed to quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms” she said.

Bever also reported that South Heartland’s positive test rate for the week of June 14-20 was 3.3%, up from 0.7% the previous week, but still in low single digits. “I’m not concerned about this small increase, as it can be impacted, in part, by the volume of testing done. Last week there were only 184 total test results reported to us, compared to 546 the week before,” she said.

Bever encouraged residents to take advantage of TestNebraska. “The schedule of TestNebraska sites is available at testnebraska.com,” she said. “This free COVID-19 testing opportunity will be coming back to Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings on Sunday, June 28, from 8:00 AM to noon.”

To sign up for a free COVID-19 test, register at the website for testnebraska.com. “We encourage healthcare workers, first responders, anyone who has symptoms consistent with COVID-19, anyone who thinks they were exposed to someone with COVID-19, and anyone with underlying medical conditions to get tested,” Bever said.

Bever said the new State Directed Health Measures (DHM) went into effect on Monday, June 22, for South Heartland’s four counties. “I would like to remind residents that as restrictions on gatherings are loosened in Phase III of reopening, we need to continue to practice social distancing and protect others by wearing masks,” Bever said. “I want to emphasize that taking actions to reduce the spread of this respiratory illness is our new normal. We need to keep the curve flat.”

South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.