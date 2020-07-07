South Heartland District Health Department Reports 7 New Cases; Contacts Quarantined

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported 7 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 4 days (July 3-6), bringing the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 341. By county, the new totals are 305 in Adams, 28 in Clay, 7 in Webster, and 1 in Nuckolls.

New cases in Adams County: 3 males (1 in his 30s, 1 in his 40s, 1 in his 50s); 3 females (2 under 20, 1 in her 40s).

New case in Clay County: 1 female in her 20s.

Bever also reported that South Heartland’s positive test rate (number of positive lab reports divided by the total number of lab reports) for the week of June 28 – July 4 was 3.3%, up from 2.7% the previous week, but still in low single digits.

“We continue to conduct case and contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties,” said SHDHD executive director Michele Bever. “Cases are always directed to isolate themselves and may be released from isolation only after they have completed 10 days since the beginning of their symptoms AND 3 days fever free AND symptoms improved. Close contacts are directed to quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of their exposure” she said.

“The number of recovered cases as of today is 308, which means we have 33 active cases we are monitoring,” Bever said. “The health department also does contact investigations for each of these cases and, together, these 33 cases have over 200 close contacts who are currently in quarantine and monitoring symptoms.”

“The health department’s case investigations are finding that close contacts are often associated with exposures at gatherings where people are not consistently practicing social distancing or wearing masks,” Bever said. “So, the virus is continuing to spread in our communities by these associations.”

“As the restrictions on gatherings have been lifted and larger gatherings allowed by the state-directed health measures, the potential for large numbers of close contacts increases. This is a growing issue if people are not wearing masks or practicing social distancing at these larger gatherings,” Bever said. “The actions people are (or are not) taking now will impact whether restrictions will need to continue to be in place later. Let’s learn from other states and keep the curve flat here in South Heartland’s counties,” she said.

South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.