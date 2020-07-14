South Heartland District Health Department Reports an Increase in Positivity Rate and 13 COVID-19 cases in Past 4 Days

HASTINGS – Today South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported 13 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases for July 10-13, bringing the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 361. By county, the new totals are 317 in Adams, 31 in Clay, 10 in Webster, and 3 in Nuckolls.

New cases in Adams County: 5 females (1 in her 20s, 3 in their 30s, 1 in her 50s); 1 male under 20

New cases in Clay County: 2 females (1 in her 20s, 1 in her 40s); 1 male in his 30s

New cases in Webster County: 1 female in her 30s; 1 male in his 50s

New cases in Nuckolls County: 1 female in her 60s; 1 male in his 20s

Bever also reported that South Heartland’s positive test rate (number of positive lab reports divided by the total number of lab reports) for the week of July 5 – July 11 was 4.4%, up from 3.3%, the previous week.

Bever urged residents of all ages to continue taking action to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The number of cases and the positivity rate are trending up,” she said. “The cases we have investigated in recent weeks have had increased numbers of contacts compared with previous weeks. In addition, our contact investigations are revealing that many people have not been social distancing or wearing face coverings at these gatherings,” Bever said.

“We can do better than this,” Bever said. “I know that our residents do care about the health and safety of others. What I think is hard for people to wrap their minds around is the idea that we can inadvertently share the virus when we don’t know we are infected and we don’t feel sick,” she said.

“We can infect other people two days before we ever get symptoms ourselves,” Bever said. “That’s why it is important to take precautions whenever we are out and about around other people – at work, at church, at the store, at sports events, at bars and restaurants, and any other place where people are gathered together.”

Bever said that prevention actions reduce the spread of this respiratory illness. These include: Staying at home if we have any symptoms, even mild symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19. Keeping six feet between ourselves and others. Wearing a face covering as a barrier to keep our germs from spreading to others, especially when we are unable to be physically distanced. Washing our hands frequently with soap and water. Cleaning and disinfecting any frequently-touched surfaces.

“These actions are mostly about protecting others, Bever said. “We encourage South Heartland residents to put in place an ‘I’ll protect you, you protect me’ approach to fighting the spread of COVID-19. Let’s do these things to protect each other, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.