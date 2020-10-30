South Heartland District Health Department Reports COVID Exposure at The Platform

Bever reminds residents that mild, allergy-like symptoms are common with COVID-19, which means the virus can be easily spread to others unknowingly. “We urge everyone to Avoid the Three Cs, at work, as school, at small and large gatherings, and everywhere you go,” Bever said. “This means: (1) Avoiding Crowded Places: avoid gathering in groups where you can’t maintain 6-feet distance from others. (2) Avoiding Close Contact: wear a mask or maintain 6-feet distance when you’re with people you don’t live with. (3) Avoiding Confined Spaces: avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.”

If worksites have questions on how to help protect their employees and customers from COVID-19 exposures, they may contact the South Heartland District Health Department.

South Heartland District Health District (SHDHD) serves Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties in Nebraska. South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.