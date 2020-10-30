South Heartland District Health Department Reports COVID Exposure at The Platform

HASTINGS – The South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) is investigating potential exposures to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at The Platform in Hastings, NE, on Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24.
Known close contacts have been notified; however, additional patrons or employees of The Platform may have been exposed if they were present at the club. Individuals who were at The Platform on October 23 or October 24 are being asked by South Heartland to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, which would be through midnight on Saturday, November 7. Common symptoms of COVID-19 are new onset of cough, shortness of breath, fever, new loss of taste and/or smell, or allergy-like symptoms. See the South Heartland website for more information about symptoms.
South Heartland encourages the following actions by individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Friday, October 23, or Saturday, October 24:
- Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 at home for 14 days (through 11:59 pm on Saturday, November 7).
- Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth or maintain 6-feet distance from people you do not live with.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces and objects.
- If you experience symptoms, stay home, self-isolate from others, and consult your health care provider about testing for COVID-19. Free testing is also available through TestNebraska (testnebraska.org).
Bever reminds residents that mild, allergy-like symptoms are common with COVID-19, which means the virus can be easily spread to others unknowingly. “We urge everyone to Avoid the Three Cs, at work, as school, at small and large gatherings, and everywhere you go,” Bever said. “This means: (1) Avoiding Crowded Places: avoid gathering in groups where you can’t maintain 6-feet distance from others. (2) Avoiding Close Contact: wear a mask or maintain 6-feet distance when you’re with people you don’t live with. (3) Avoiding Confined Spaces: avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.”
If worksites have questions on how to help protect their employees and customers from COVID-19 exposures, they may contact the South Heartland District Health Department.
South Heartland District Health District (SHDHD) serves Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties in Nebraska. South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/