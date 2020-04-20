South Heartland District Health Department Reports First COVID-19 Related Death in Adams County

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) is announcing the first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related death of a South Heartland resident, a woman in her 80s from Adams county who had been hospitalized with underlying health conditions.

“We send our condolences to the family of this individual,” said Michele Bever, SHDHD Executive Director. “Unfortunately, we knew there would be deaths from COVID-19 in our South Heartland counties, and this underscores the potential seriousness of the disease and the importance of the measures we’re taking as individuals and as a state to help slow the spread of the virus.”

“As we all hold this family in our thoughts, we urge everyone to continue to practice social distancing,” Bever said.

Since COVID-19 does not always have symptoms and because there is community spread of the virus locally, Bever said that it is especially important to practice prevention and social distancing everywhere we go. “This is another important reason we are recommending people wear masks at work or in public places where it is difficult to socially distance from others,” Bever said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, or who are immunocompromised.

COVID-19 information and local statistics can be found on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. For statewide information, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has a COVID-19 webpage http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus. In addition, a Nebraska DHHS COVID-19 Information Line is staffed 7 days a week from 8AM to 8PM: (402) 552-6645.