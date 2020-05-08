South Heartland District Health Department Reports Five News COVID-19 Cases

HASTINGS – The South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported four

new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 231, including 213 in Adams County, 13 in Clay County, 5 in Webster County, and zero in Nuckolls County.

New cases in Adams County:

1 female under 20

3 males (1 in his 20s, 1 in his 30s, 1 in his 40s)

Michele Bever, SHDHD executive director, also reported that 144 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of the local outbreak.

The test results reported over the past week have included results for individuals tested at a National Guard testing event on April 27-28. This testing event was a resource shared with SHDHD through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The testing was for health care workers, responders, critical infrastructure personnel and vulnerable or at risk individuals.

“Of the 299 people tested by the National Guard, 32 had positive lab-confirmed COVID-19 test results, a positivity rate of 11% for the event,” Bever said.

Some individuals tested at the event work in the South Heartland District but live outside the health district. If these individuals tested positive, the case numbers are included in their county of residence, not in the county where they work. “Considering only those individuals who live in the South Heartland District, the rate of positive tests from the National Guard event was 9.8%,” Bever said.

South Heartland continues to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties. As a reminder, people who test negative on a given day are not protected from COVID-19 exposure the following days, so continued practice of social distancing and prevention is necessary.

Bever said that even though we are social distancing it is important to maintain connections with others. She stated that May is Mental Health Month. “Mental Health America (mhanational.org) emphasizes that it is the connections we make with other people that help enrich our lives and get us through tough times,” she said.

“Not all connections have to be in person,” Bever said. “Phone calls, text messaging, emails, and video chats can maintain friendships and help relieve the isolation that some may be feeling, Consider reaching out a couple of times a week to an older neighbor or an individual living in a nursing home. A short chat can give people something to look forward to and help to break up their day,” Bever said.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.