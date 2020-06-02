South Heartland District Health Department Reports Four New Cases; Still Encouraging Social Distancing

HASTINGS – Today South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported 4 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday last week, bringing the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 304. By county, the totals are 274 in Adams, 24 in Clay, 5 in Webster, and 1 in Nuckolls. There have also been 228 recoveries in the district.

SHDHD executive director Michele Bever also reported the health district’s percent positive test indicator for the week of May 24-30. “The rate of positive COVID-19 lab results reported to the department last week was 2.6%, down from 6.4% the previous week,” she said.

“We continue to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties,” Bever said. “Anyone who has symptoms should self-isolate and we direct close contacts to quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms” she said.

The revised directed health measures (DHM) issued by the State of Nebraska for South Heartland counties went into effect this morning at 12:00 am. Bever said changes in the DHM expand gathering sizes, allow additional businesses to open, and permit a number of other activities.

“The revised state DHM for South Heartland counties may be viewed on the South Heartland website www.southheartlandhealth.org,” she said. “There are also guidance documents prepared by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to help businesses and event planners consider the requirements of the DHM as they develop their event plans or plan how to reopen in ways that protect their staff and their patrons,” she said.

“One of the key themes that continues to apply as we move into the June DHM, or Phase II of reopening, is the importance of continuing to minimize in-person interaction, which is the main means of transmission of COVID-19 virus,” Bever said. “The requirements of the DHM and the recommendations in the guidance documents emphasize that social/physical distancing and prevention practices need to be continued as the restrictions are lifted.”

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https:// southheartlandhealth.org/ public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.