South Heartland District Health Department Reports Four New COVID-19 Cases

HASTINGS – Today South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported 4

new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 264. This total case count reflects a correction from yesterday due to a reporting error in Clay County cases. Corrected case totals include 239 in Adams County, 19 in Clay County, 5 in Webster County and 1 in Nuckolls County.

New cases in Adams County:

3 males (1 in his 20s, 1 in his 30s, 1 in his 50s)

1 female in her 20s

“I am also pleased to report that 174 South Heartland residents have recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of the local outbreak,” said SHDHD executive director Michele Bever.

South Heartland continues to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties.

Bever said that SHDHD is still waiting on some test results from the National Guard testing event held earlier this week in Hastings. “In some instances, we are experiencing a longer wait time than we had hoped. So, we appreciate your patience as we are working diligently to get results as quickly as possible to our residents. Participants will receive a call from the health department with their test result as soon as we receive them,” she said. “If you live outside of our health district, your test result will be reported to the health district where you live.”

“Our goal is to begin contact investigations as quickly as possible to identify others who have been exposed and to have them self-quarantine,” said Jessica Warner, SHDHD’s disease surveillance coordinator.

“Delays in the start of a contact investigation increase the likelihood of disease spread as people continue with their day to day activities,” said Dorrann Hultman, community health services coordinator and one of SHDHD’s lead contact tracers. “A person is contagious when having symptoms, but can also be very contagious in the days before symptoms develop, prior to feeling ill,” she said.

South Heartland District Health Department is asking all residents being tested to take the following actions while you await your results:

Self-quarantine/isolate yourself at home until you have your test results back. Identify all of your contacts going back 2 days before your symptoms started and up through the time that you isolated yourself at home. Notify those contacts that you are having symptoms and are being tested and ask that they self-quarantine until your results are available.

Hultman explained that essential services employees who are not exhibiting symptoms may return to work while they await their test results – but they must wear a mask and self-monitor their temperature and symptoms twice daily. If their test is positive and/or if they develop symptoms, they must isolate at home immediately.

“You can make a difference in containing the spread of COVID-19 by taking these actions, Hultman said. “We all must do our part to reduce exposures in our homes, worksites, and in our communities.”

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.