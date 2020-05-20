South Heartland District Health Department Reports One New COVID-19 Related Death

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials announced 1 additional death and 4 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“Sadly, we are reporting another coronavirus (COVID-19) related death in Adams County,” said Michele Bever, SHDHD executive director. “This was a man in his 60s who was hospitalized with underlying health conditions. We extend our sincere condolences to his family,” she said.

The death total is now 11 for SHDHD, all in Adams County.

The additional cases included 1 in Clay County and 3 in Adams County, bringing the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 282, including 253 in Adams County, 23 in Clay County, 5 in Webster County, and 1 in Nuckolls County.

New case in Clay County:

1 child

New cases in Adams County:

3 females (1 in her 40s, 1 in her 50s, and 1 in her 60s)

South Heartland continues to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties.

According to Bever, the weekly percent COVID-19 positive tests has continued to decrease for the South Heartland district. “The percent positive tests for the week of May 10-16 was 6%, down from 9% the previous week,” she said. “The percent positive tests is one measure that we review to determine spread of the virus in our district. However, less restrictive testing can also impact this value.”

Bever said that individuals with any symptoms consistent with coronavirus disease should stay home from work and isolate at home to avoid spreading the illness to others. COVID-19 symptoms may include a cough, fever, fatigue, difficulty breathing, runny nose, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, nausea/vomiting, body aches, and new loss of taste and smell. In many cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms, or may be infected with no symptoms at all.

According to Bever, the health department will continue to emphasize social distancing and prevention, especially during these last two weeks of May with the slightly relaxed directed health measures in place. “We previously reported community spread of COVID-19 in Adams and Clay Counties,” she said. “We are not yet out of danger for increased spread of the virus, so we encourage consumers to be smart by frequenting those retail stores, restaurants, and personal service businesses that have good safety measures in place to protect their employees and their patrons from exposure to COVID-19.”

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.