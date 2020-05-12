South Heartland District Health Department Reports One New COVID-19 Related Death and Seven New Cases; Drive Through Testing Available Tuesday

HASTINGS – The South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported five new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one result from Saturday May 9, bringing the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 244, including 225 in Adams County, 14 in Clay County, 5 in Webster County, and zero in Nuckolls County.

New cases in Adams County:

4 females (1 in her 40s, 1 in her 50s, 1 in her 60s, and 2 children)

6 males (1 in his 60s)

South Heartland District Health Department is offering a second day of COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. This will be a Nebraska National Guard testing event and is a resource shared with SHDHD through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). This event is not associated with the TestNebraska program.

Individuals will be tested on a “first come, first served” basis for 250 South Heartland residents age 18 and over. Registration for this drive-through event will occur on site at the Adams County Fairgrounds. There are two available times for testing: 10:00AM – 1:00PM and 5:30PM to 8:00PM.

SHDHD is encouraging testing for anyone who is having symptoms (including one or more of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, chills, muscle ache, or loss of taste or smell), or anyone who may have had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Increased COVID-19 testing will help health officials understand the level of the virus in our communities and keep people, families, and communities safe from the spread of the disease.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.

Health officials also reported another coronavirus (COVID-19) related death, bringing the South Heartland death total to seven (7). The individual was a man in his 60s who was hospitalized with underlying medical conditions. “We are saddened to lose another South Heartland resident,” said Michele Bever, SHDHD executive director. “We urge everyone to continue practicing social distancing and prevention everywhere they need to go.”

South Heartland continues to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties. As a reminder, people who test negative on a given day are not protected from COVID-19 exposure the following days, so continued practice of social distancing and prevention is necessary.

