South Heartland District Health Department Reports One New COVID-19 Related Death

HASTINGS – Today South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported a sixth coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related death of a South Heartland resident, an Adams County man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions.

“It is with sadness that we report another COVID-19-related death in our district,” said Michele Bever, SHDHD Executive Director.

Bever said one new lab-confirmed COVID-19 case reported to SHDHD today brings the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 222, including 204 in Adams County, 13 in Clay County, 5 in Webster County, and zero in Nuckolls County.

New cases in Adams County:

1 female in her 40s

South Heartland continues to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties. As a reminder, people who test negative on a given day are not protected from COVID-19 exposure the following days, so continued practice of social distancing and prevention is necessary.

Bever reminds residents who are ill or have any symptoms consistent with coronavirus disease to stay home from work and to isolate at home to avoid spreading the illness to others. “Please be aware of the COVID-19 symptoms, which may include a cough, fever, fatigue, difficulty breathing, runny nose, diarrhea, headache and sore throat,” she said. “Symptoms can also include nausea/vomiting, body aches, and loss of taste and smell. In many cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms.”

“However, people may have very mild or no symptoms at all, but the virus can spread easily through close person to person contact at work or at gatherings,” Bever said. “This often leads to new cases of COVID-19,” she said.

The health department urges South Heartland residents to continue practicing social distancing and prevention at work, during essential errands and shopping, at doctor’s office and pharmacies, and everywhere they need to go.

The revised directed health measures (DHM) issued by the Governor and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (NDHHS) for South Heartland District’s four counties are in effect to May 31, 2020. The revised DHM can be viewed on the South Heartland website: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.