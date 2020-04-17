South Heartland District Health Department Reports Ten New Cases

HASTINGS – Ten additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported to the South Heartland District today. This brings the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to seventy-eight (78), including seventy-two (72) in Adams County, four (4) in Clay County, two (2) in Webster County, and zero (0) in Nuckolls County.

One new case in Clay County:

Female in her 50s

One new case in Webster County:

Male in his 20s

Eight new cases in Adams County:

1 child

1 female in her 70s

1 female in her 60s

1 female in her 40s

1 male in his 50s

1 male in his 30s

2 males in their 20s

In addition, SHDHD has determined that since reporting the first case on March 18, 2020, thirty-eight (38) individuals have recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

SHDHD and the other local health departments in Nebraska join Governor Ricketts in urging every Nebraskan to do all we can to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. All Nebraskans need to act today to limit the impact of coronavirus on our communities.

Gov. Ricketts’: Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy

1. Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limit.

2. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.

3. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.

4. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.

5. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.

6. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.

Social distancing and prevention practices are equally important for worksites as for families. Governor Pete Ricketts issued a revised state directed health measure for all Nebraska counties on April 9, 2020 to help assure social distancing and reduce in-person contact.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.