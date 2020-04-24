South Heartland District Health Department Reports Thirteen New Cases of COVID-19, New Total is 122

HASTINGS – Thirteen new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported to the South Heartland District today. This includes one new case for Webster County and brings the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 122, including 115 in Adams County, four (4) in Clay County, three (3) in Webster County, and zero (0) in Nuckolls County.

Webster County:

1 male in his 40s

Adams County:

5 females (1 under 20, 1 in her 30s, 2 in their 50s, 1 in her 60s)

7 males (2 under 20, 1 in his 20s, 1 in his 30s, 1 in his 40s, 1 in his 50s, 1 in his 80s)

SHDHD continues to conduct contact investigations for positive individuals who live in South Heartland counties. As a reminder, persons who test negative on a given day are not protected from COVID-19 exposure the following days, so continued practice of social distancing and prevention is necessary.

Michele Bever, South Heartland executive director, reports that 75 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of the local outbreak. The first case was diagnosed on March 14, 2020.

Earlier this week the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services began encouraging increased testing, stating in a notification to health care providers that “widesptread testing for COVID-19 virus is among the most critical tools in reducing the spread of COVID-19 disease, and enabling return to a more normal lifestyle.”

The Governor also rolled out the TestNebraska program, an initiative to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing so Nebraskans can have better access to testing and help curb the spread of COVID-19. The first step is to take a health assessment at testnebraska.com to help determine your current risk. The Governor is planning additional testing sites around the state; individuals who take the assessment will be notified when the locations become available.

In the meantime, it is especially important to practice prevention and social distancing everywhere we need to go. This is another important reason SHDHD recommends people wear masks at work or in public places where it is difficult to socially distance from others. This includes but is not limited to workplaces, grocery stores, pharmacies, and doctor’s offices.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.