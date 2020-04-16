South Heartland District Health Department Reports Three New Cases of COVID-19

HASTINGS – Three additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported to the South Heartland District today and one case reported on 04.14.2020 (male in his 20s) was found to be a Hall County resident instead of Adams County. This brings the total number of cases in Adams County to sixty-four (64) and the total in the 4-county health district to sixty-eight (68).

New in Adams County:

1 male in his 40s

1 female in her 30s

1 child

The case count continues to rise as more people are being tested through hospitals and health care providers. In addition, the National Guard provided testing in Hastings on a very limited basis this week (Tuesday and Wednesday, April 14-15), for at risk healthcare workers, first responders, and critical infrastructure personnel (such as utilities and food industry), who were showing symptoms or have had exposure to COVID-19.

The National Guard tested ninety-eight (98) people in two days. Specimen samples were sent to the Nebraska Public Health Lab for processing. The test results will provide an opportunity to determine the spread of the virus in some of our local critical infrastructure sectors and help us to understand level of the virus in the community in general.

The testing event was a resource shared with South Heartland District Health Department through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

SHDHD and the other local health departments in Nebraska join Governor Ricketts in urging every Nebraskan to do all we can to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. All Nebraskans need to act today to limit the impact of coronavirus on our communities.

Gov. Ricketts’: Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy

1. Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limit.

2. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.

3. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.

4. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.

5. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.

6. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.

Social distancing and prevention practices are equally important for worksites as for families and gatherings. Governor Pete Ricketts issued a revised state directed health measure for all Nebraska counties on April 9, 2020 to help assure social distancing and reduce in-person contact.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.