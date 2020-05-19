South Heartland District Health Department Reports Two New COVID-19 Related Deaths

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials announced 2 additional deaths and 3 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases that were reported to the health department over the weekend.

“We are saddened to report 2 additional coronavirus (COVID-19) related deaths in Adams County residents,” said Michele Bever, SHDHD executive director. “This disease continues to impact individuals in our communities, and we urge everyone to continue to take precautions to protect the health of our community members, especially our most vulnerable.”

Bever said the deaths were an Adams County male in his 60s hospitalized with underlying medical conditions, and an Adams County female in her 80s with underlying medical conditions. The death total is now 10 for SHDHD, all in Adams County.

The additional cases included 2 in Clay County and 1 in Adams County, bringing the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 278, including 250 in Adams County, 22 in Clay County, 5 in Webster County, and 1 in Nuckolls County.

New cases in Clay County:

2 females (1 under 20, and 1 in her 40s)

New case in Adams County:

1 female in her 60s

South Heartland continues to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties.

Individuals with any symptoms consistent with coronavirus disease should stay home from work and isolate at home to avoid spreading the illness to others. COVID-19 symptoms may include a cough, fever, fatigue, difficulty breathing, runny nose, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, nausea/vomiting, body aches, and new loss of taste and smell. In many cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms.

Bever said the health department will begin reporting recovered cases by county. To date, 175 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of the local outbreak, including 162 in Adams County, 8 in Clay County, 4 in Webster County, and 1 in Nuckolls County. The percent of cases in each county that have recovered is 65% in Adams, 36% in Clay, 80% in Webster, and 100% in Nuckolls.

According to Bever, the health department will continue to emphasize social distancing and prevention, even more so with the new directed health measures (DHM) going into effect today. “We are not yet out of danger for increased spread of COVID-19 disease,” she said. “We encourage restaurants, salons and other businesses that are affected by the changes to the DHM to review carefully the guidance for reopening. Please follow all of the recommendations to protect the health of your staff and patrons,” she said.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.