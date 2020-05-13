South Heartland District Health Department Reports Two New COVID-19

HASTINGS – The South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) is reporting two new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 246, including 227 in Adams County, 14 in Clay County, 5 in Webster County, and zero in Nuckolls County.

New cases in Adams County:

2 males in their 20s

South Heartland continues to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties. As a reminder, people who test negative on a given day are not protected from COVID-19 exposure the following days, so continued practice of social distancing and prevention is necessary.

SHDHD Executive Director Michele Bever said that SHDHD, NDHHS, and the Governor have been monitoring local trends in the rates of positive cases and deaths, as well as indicators of hospital utilization and capacity.

“We are calculating percent positive cases on a daily and weekly basis,” Bever said. “The rate of positive cases for the week of May 3 – May 9 was nine percent (9%), down from 15% the previous week.”

Bever said these trends and the trends in hospital utilization show that ongoing efforts of South Heartland residents to practice social distancing and prevention are working to slow the spread of COVID-19 and are keeping our healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

“However, we are not yet out of danger for increased spread of the disease,” she said. “The relaxed state directed health measures that will take effect on May 18 are a baby step toward normal, but we need to continue our diligence with social distancing and prevention to minimize the spread.”

Bever said that the health department will continue to monitor the rates of positive cases and deaths, as well as hospital utilization. “If our trends start to get worse, the restrictions may be put back in place,” she said.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.