South Heartland District Health Department Reports Two Percent Positive Test Rate in District

HASTINGS – Today South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported 1 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 308. By county, the totals are 278 in Adams, 24 in Clay, 5 in Webster, and 1 in Nuckolls.
New cases in Adams County:
- 1 female in her 20s
“We continue to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties,” said SHDHD executive director Michele Bever. “Anyone who has symptoms should self-isolate and we direct close contacts to quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms” she said.
Bever also reported the health district’s percent positive test indicator for the week of May 31 – June 6. “The rate of positive COVID-19 lab results reported to the department last week was 2.1%, steady with the previous week,” she said.
“We encourage people to get tested for COVID-19, especially those in high risk groups and those who are experiencing symptoms,” Bever said.
TestNebraska will be in Hastings at the Adams County Fairgrounds, Wednesday, June 10, 8 AM – 12 PM. To take the assessment and schedule an appointment, go to the website website TestNebraska.com/en for English, and TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish.
“More testing helps us know the level of the COVID-19 virus in our communities and helps us reduce the spread of the disease,” Bever said.
South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/