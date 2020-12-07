South Heartland District Health Department Says It’s Not too Late to Get a Flu Shot

HASTINGS – The flu season is among us and will stick around until April or May and the South Heartland District Health Department is encouraging people who haven’t gotten a flu shot to get one. It’s not too late to get one even though doctors and health experts suggest to get it in October or November. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine.

But flu shots are especially important for those with underlying medical conditions and for those 65 and older. Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, says that essential workers should also get vaccinated.

Child care providers and grocery store workers and the healthcare providers, even delivery folks and teachers. All these important parts of our society that keep our society going. So those folks are essential, we’re grateful for that, but so is their health essential. And what makes the flu shot essential for them, is we reduce the risk of getting sick and being hospitalized or dying from the flu if we get the flu vaccine.

Getting a flu vaccine is another way to help keep hospitalizations down as every year the flu is responsible for millions of illnesses, tens of thousands of hospitalizations, and thousands of deaths. Bever says that they usually see a spike in flu cases in January.

Flu shots not only reduce the risk of getting the flu but they can also reduce the severity of symptoms if you do catch it. Pharmacies and primary care physicians are still offering flu vaccines.