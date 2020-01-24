South Heartland District Health Department Says to Exercise Caution When it Comes to Radon

HASTINGS – January is Radon Action Month and the South Heartland District Health Department wants people to be wary of radon. Radon is a dangerous, colorless, odorless, and radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer.

The Environmental Protection Agency says that 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year can be attributed to radon. Jim Morgan, the Public Health Risk Coordinator at the South Heartland District Health Department, says that Nebraska has the third highest levels of radon in the country.

59 percent of the homes tested above 4 picocuries per liter. Four is what was established by the EPA as saying you probably should take a look at it, this could cause damage. There’s no safe level as far as that goes, but four is what they said is the cut off. Anything above four you might take a look at your house and see if you want to mitigate it.

You can test your house for radon levels by picking up a radon test kit. Morgan says to hang the test kits where you spend a lot of time in your home.

That test you run for about seven days. And just a little kicker that we always like to tell people; make sure that you run it, say, starting on Tuesday and ending on Monday. Because we found that there’s been some problems with the mail and the mail hasn’t got it to the place where they actually test and so then it starts getting to be too many days down the line and it isn’t as accurate.

The South Heartland District Health Department is selling the radon kits for seven dollars at 606 North Minnesota Avenue in Hastings.