South Heartland District Health Department Says to Self Monitor if You Visited the WalMart in Hastings Between March 26 and April 5

HASTINGS – After it was announced that two WalMart employees in Hastings tested positive for the coronavirus, the South Heartland District Health Department is saying to self monitor if you have visited WalMart between March 26 and April 5.

Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, says that you might have been exposed if you were at WalMart during that time frame.

If you think you might have been exposed, you should self monitor your symptoms for 14 days. With day one being the date that you might have been exposed. And monitoring your symptoms means that you’re checking your temperature, or watching for fever basically. And noting whether you have a cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, headaches, body aches, nausea, or diarrhea. And if you experience any of these symptoms, you should immediately self-isolate, which means separate from other people. And call a healthcare provider to report your symptoms and to report you might have been exposed to COVID-19.

They are working closely with WalMart management to complete the contact investigations and provide recommendations for employee and public safety.

The department also said that, because there is community spread, they are encouraging everyone to limit where they go and take precautions everywhere they go.