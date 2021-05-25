South Heartland District Health Department Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) is encouraging residents to take advantage of COVID-19 vaccine opportunities readily available within the health district for residents ages 12 and older.

SHDHD Executive Director Michele Bever said a community vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 26, would be administering Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine clinic will be held in the west end of the Allen’s building on West Second Street in Hastings on Wednesday from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. No appointments are needed, but Bever recommended individuals pre-register at vaccinate.ne.gov. A parent or guardian must accompany children under age 19.

Bever said residents may check SHDHD’s vaccine webpage (https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/covid- 19-vaccine-information.html) for a list of locations offering vaccine in the South Heartland District and which vaccine(s) – Pfizer, Moderna and/or J&J’s Janssen – are offered at each site.

“We are updating this webpage frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are welcome, and how to make an appointment at each site.” Bever said. “In addition, there are several health care providers in the health district who are offering COVID-19 vaccines to their patients,” she said. “Please contact your health care provider to learn more about which vaccine is available and how to make an appointment at their office.”

Bever said the COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in reducing severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants. “Our goal is for at least 70% of South Heartland residents to have received at least one dose of vaccine. Our current status is approximately 40%. With each additional resident vaccinated, our community moves closer to our goal. It helps put another piece of the prevention shield in place for that person and for the community,” she said.

For more information, contact South Heartland District Health Department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.