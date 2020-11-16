South Heartland Health Department Board of Health Releases Resolution Regarding Pandemic

HASTINGS – The Board of Health for the South Heartland District Health Department passed a resolution urging residents to reverse the coronavirus trends in the health district, which encompasses Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster Counties.

They are urging people, businesses, nonprofits, and faith based institutions to adhere to social distancing, wear masks, stay home when sick, getting tested if you have symptoms, answer the departments calls when you are identified as a close contact, get a flu shot, and plan ahead and choose safe alternatives for traditional holiday celebrations.

Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, says that the board is made up of community members appointed by the counties, a doctor, a dentist, and a veterinarian.

We are authorized as a department, with the board of health oversight, to investigate reportable diseases and to protect the public using all these evidence based measures that are appropriate for the particular disease or condition. So we have Title 173 of the communicable disease rules and regulations that are supportive for the work that we do. And then we are sort of further authorized because of the state’s Directed Health Measures to investigate COVID-19 and to protect the public using isolation and quarantine measures and other evidence based prevention and intervention.

They released this resolution because they are concerned about the widespread transmission of the virus and the population of people that are at risk of serious symptoms due to the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations have also been a concern as they have increased drastically in the last month or so. The main message of the board is to continue to follow the CDC guidelines to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.