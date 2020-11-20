South Heartland Reports Four More COVID Related Deaths, 176 New Cases

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported four more COVID-19-related deaths of previously reported cases, bringing the health district total to twenty-eight (28).

SHDHD Executive Director Michele Bever reported that the deaths were an Adams County man in his 70s with underlying health conditions, two Clay County men in their 70s, both hospitalized with underlying health conditions, and one Nuckolls County man in his 80s, hospitalized with underlying health conditions. “We are sad to report the loss of four more South Heartland residents to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to the families who lost their loved ones,” she said.

Bever also reported 176 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past three days (Tuesday – Thursday) for a new cumulative total of 2407. The confirmed cases for the three-day period include: 118 in Adams, 31 in Clay, 20 in Nuckolls and 7 in Webster. By county, the cumulative case counts are: 1625 cases in Adams, 369 cases in Clay, 234 cases in Nuckolls, and 179 cases in Webster.

Bever encouraged residents to plan ahead for a COVID-safe Thanksgiving. “Traditional get-togethers like Thanksgiving gatherings can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu,” she said. “The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is to celebrate with people in your household. If you plan any gatherings with people outside your household, take steps to make your celebration safer.”

Bever urged residents to avoid the three Cs to help slow the spread of the virus: Avoid Crowded Places, Avoid Close Contact, and Avoid Confined Spaces. “As we celebrate the fall and winter holidays, let’s give thanks to all of the health care providers and community safety personnel, the educators and school staff, the businesses, churches, families and individuals who are doing their part to protect our communities and care for our loved ones. Let’s each do our part to keep our families and community safe through the holidays, and to protect our district’s health and safety services, schools, childcare services and long-term care facilities,” she said. “Everyone can make Thanksgiving safer by taking steps to reduce the spread of this virus, everywhere we go.”

South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.