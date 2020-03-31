Spring Turkey Permit Sales Stopped for Nonresidents

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has stopped selling nonresident spring turkey hunting permits in a proactive effort to prevent the potential for the spread of coronavirus. This is being done by the Commission in coordination with Gov. Pete Ricketts Executive Order to help protect the health of Nebraskans by discouraging unnecessary travel.

Nonresidents who have purchased permits will be able to use them, but will not be able to purchase additional permits. And those permit holders will be contacted by Game and Parks through email within the next week with additional information, including potential refunds.

Nebraska’s spring turkey season opened March 25 for archers. The shotgun season opens April 11 for youth and April 18 for adults. All turkey seasons close May 31.

The agency in late March temporarily closed all parks offices and commission offices; service and education centers; and other facilities. Also closed are state park and recreation area lodges, cabins, and public shower buildings.